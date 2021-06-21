The Fulton Lions Club installed its new slate of officers for 2021-22, inducted two new members, and President David Guyer received a special award from Rosemarie Bush, Lions Clubs International-NY State & Bermuda district governor, District 20-Y.

Bush presented Guyer with the first Lion Cathi Bernardo’s Kindness Matters District Governor Award. It is awarded to a Lion who demonstrates “the kind caring spirit” of the late Judge Haynes Townsend, a first vice president, and the late Lion Cathi Bernardo. According to the award, the recipient displays qualities shown by both Townsend and Bernardo who “both lead by example on how to make clubs, Districts, and the world a better place.”

This is Guyer’s fourth time as club president. Other officers installed included: Brett Tallents, vice president; Michelle Stanard, secretary; Linda Hughes, assistant secretary; Susan Daratt, treasurer; Ron Browning, assistant treasurer; Melissa Champion, membership chair; Steve Chirello, marketing chair; and Audrey Avery, service chair. Also installed were board members David Dingman and Dennis Rupert, one year directors; and Paul Foster and Gail Jones, two year directors. District Governor Bush presided over the installation.

Two new members were inducted into the club at the meeting. These included Joyce Coady, sponsored by President David Guyer; and David Perry, sponsored by Lion Melissa Champion. “We are delighted to add Joyce and David to our club and look forward to working with them as we move forward into our next Lions year,” Guyer said.

“Chartered in 1953, our club continues to be one of the most active in our district,” Guyer said. “We look forward to our upcoming Charby’s Duck Derby (September 12), to kick-off our next year of service to the greater Fulton community.” The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

