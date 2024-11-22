Craig and Susan Traub, (far left) coordinators for the Fulton Blessings In A Backpack, received a $1,000 donation from the Fulton Lions Club at their November meeting. The Fulton Lions Club assists with volunteers for this program every month as a community service project. Presenting the check is club President David Guyer, right, and Lion Erin Sachel.

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Lions Club received a presentation from Blessings In A Backpack and donated to the Fulton Varsity Cheer Team at their October meeting.

Craig and Susan Traub, coordinators for the Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program, shared information about the program which is headquartered at Prince of Peace Church and serves the Fulton City School District elementary student population with shelf stable, non-perishable food. The Fulton Lions Club assists with volunteers for this program every month as a community service project.

“The Fulton City School District has many food-insecure families,” said Susan Traub. “Each week, our volunteers pack 280 bags of food for each of the four Fulton elementary schools for a total of 1,120 a month. The district distributes them to students who are most at-risk at the elementary schools on Fridays so they will have food through the weekend. In addition, we are working with the district to potentially add food pantry programs at the Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley High School.”

The program partners with Golden Sun Bus Co. and Save A Lot foods of Fulton to deliver the bags of food to children during the year. The Fulton Lions Club donated $1,000 to the program at the meeting.

The club also donated $360 to the Fulton Varsity Cheer team. The team has 18 participants who support football and basketball games, as well as local competitions.

The Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program can be contacted at [email protected], or visit their Facebook page. Contributions in any amount can be made payable to “Blessings in a Backpack #1764,” P.O. Box 552, Fulton, NY, 13069. For more information on supporting the Fulton Varsity Cheer Team, contact Lindy Calkins, [email protected].

The Fulton Lions Club, known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes annual Duck Derby, and Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information on the Fulton Lions Club, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...