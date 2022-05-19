Fulton Music Association Announces Creation Of Mary & Ernest Hamer Music Award

The Fulton Music Association (FMA), recently announced the creation of the Mary A and Ernest A. Hamer Music Award, said Steve Chirello, FMA president.

“Ernie and Mary’s children: Bradford, Debra, Melodye and Lorelee, have generously contributed funds to establish an award fund,” Chirello said. “It’s in honor and memory of their parents and their love and support of music, especially in Fulton,” said Brad Hamer.

The award, which will begin in June, 2023, is for a graduating G. Ray Bodley High School senior who plans to pursue a career in music. “We are extremely grateful to the Hamers for establishing this award, and for the tremendous positive impact that Mary and Ernie had on our community,” said Carol Fox, FMA vice president and director of the Fulton Community Band.

“In addition to a similar love for music that my parents had, “ Hamer said, “the award recipient will embody their character traits of service to others, their community, and to their country. The initial award amount will be $1,000.”

The FMA recognized the Hamers’ accomplishments and service to Fulton with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Annual Celebration of Community Music in 2009. For many years, they directed and sang in the Hamer Sing-along Chorus, which performed at local resident care facilities and in community concerts.

Both Mary and Ernie were WWII veterans. They met, in fact, while each was stationed Key West, FL, during the war. Ernie was part of a U.S. Navy team recovering practice aerial torpedoes, and Mary trained naval aviators on a Link flight trainer. Following the war, they returned to Fulton where Ernie worked for Sealright, and Mary earned her teaching degree from Oswego in 1939, and taught kindergarten in Fulton from 1947-1974. She also served as the organist and choir director for 49 years at Bowens Corners United Methodist Church. In addition, she performed in several Fulton community musicals, was accompanist and co-founder with Ernie of the Hamer Sing-along, and she played piano frequently at local nursing homes. She and Ernie were also charter members of FMA.

Ernie, who hails from Boston, sang in an Episcopal church choir there when he was just seven. He also sang in a Dedham, MA glee club for three years before enlisting in the Navy in 1942. He was a charter member and first president of the Fulton Men’s Chorus, a choir member at Bowens Corners United Methodist Church, past member of Hiram Masonic Lodge, Fulton Kiwanis Club, and past chairman of the Fulton Salvation Army board.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the Hamer music award fund can send a check with “Hamer Music Award” in the memo field payable to “Fulton Music Association,” to: Janet Sczupak, Treasurer, Fulton Music Association, 876 County Route 55, Fulton, NY 13069. The Fulton Music Association, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation.

For more information on FMA, find them on Facebook under “Fulton Music Association.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...