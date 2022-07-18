Fulton Rotary Club, Scoops To Put On Putt-Putt For Polio

FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club, in partnership with Scoops at Lakeview Lanes, will hold Putt-Putt for Polio, a fundraiser for Rotary International’s Eradicating Polio Initiative.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at Scoops Ice Cream and 18-hole Mini Golf at Lakeview Lanes, 723 West Broadway, Fulton.

All proceeds for the event will be donated by Lakeview Lanes to the Polio Eradication Program.

Since the start of the Rotary International’s initiative to eradicate polio, the incidence of the disease has plummeted 99.9 percent.

