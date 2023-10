FULTON, NY – Fulton Sunrise Rotary has awarded Jack Phillips the 2023 Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Award. A graduating senior at G. Ray Bodley High School, Jack will be attending Cayuga Community College next fall where he plans on studying medical science. Jack has participated in school sports and been a member of Oswego County Academic Youth League.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s Drive-In.

