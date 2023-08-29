Fulton Trinity Church In Fulton Resumes Golden Agers Meetings

FULTON, NY – The Golden Agers of Holy Trinity Church in Fulton will resume their meetings beginning Wednesday, September 13 at 12-noon in Bishop’s Hall.

Bring a dish to pass. Table settings, coffee, tea and water will be provided. Dues will be collected. Upon payment of dues you will receive the program booklet for the season.

Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month, from September through December and March through June. Meetings are not held in January and February. Guests are always welcome.

