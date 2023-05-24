FULTON – The 2023 Memorial Day Salute Poster Contest winners from G. Ray Bodley were recently recognized. The contest is a yearly program sponsored by the Fulton Kiwanis, Fulton Lions, Fulton Noon Rotary and Fulton Sunrise Rotary clubs.

The 2023 theme “Remembering and Honoring our Veterans with Grace and Gratitude”” is highlighted in each poster. Art teachers Ben Jerred and Haley Noel advised the students who entered the contest. Winning entries will be on display inside the Fulton Community Ice Arena over the weekend and at the Watchfire Saturday at 7pm behind Denesha Field. The Watchfire is sponsored by Thank A service Member, the Fulton Veterans Council and Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

*Pictured are art teacher Haley Noel, 2nd place winner Rosalind Taylor, 3rd place winner Caden Paro, 1st place winner Samantha Moon, and art teacher Ben Jerred.

