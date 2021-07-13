OSWEGO – The third-grade classes at Leighton received a grant for $500 from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation to support their academic and social-emotional growth.

They used this grant, from the foundation, to go on a field trip to the Oswego movie theater. Students walked over from Leighton and watched Peter Rabbit.

Because of the grant, all of the students were able to get a popcorn and lemonade while on the trip.

Michelle McManus, a third-grade teacher at Leighton, said many of the kids told her it was their “best day ever!”

