Giannuzzi Named Vice President of Property Management at Christopher Community

Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of John Giannuzzi as Vice President of Property Management.



“Our organization is very pleased to welcome John to our executive team as Vice President of Property Management,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “John provides over three decades of property management experience and his leadership and expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the sustainability, growth and trajectory of CCI going forward.”

Giannuzzi will be responsible for overseeing Christopher Community’s property management, Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program, and the facilities department.

His industry career spans over 30 years, initially working at Longley Jones Management Corp. He most recently was at Conifer Realty in Rochester, maintaining positions as District Manager, Regional Vice President of Property Management, and Senior Vice President of Property Management. While at Conifer, he oversaw 221 affordable assets in five states totaling over 15,000 units.

“I am very excited and honored to work alongside CCI’s incredible team, in an effort to deliver their mission of developing and operating safe, affordable housing for low and moderate individuals and families,” Giannuzzi said. “I find it truly rewarding what we do on a daily basis to help change lives, and look forward to sharing my knowledge towards enhancing the organization’s portfolio and management system, and help provide housing that respects resident dignity, fosters independence, and enhances the character of the neighborhoods in which they live.”

A resident of Camillus, Giannuzzi attended Boston University, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Canisius College.

He maintains numerous industry designations including Accredited Residential Manager (ARM), Certified Residential Manager (CRM) and the C3P designation in the affordable housing industry.



Giannuzzi is married to wife Holly, and they have two children, Isabella and Jack. He enjoys boating, fishing, coaching high school football, and leadership training and development.



About Christopher Community

Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,000 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York State including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, and Elmira, amongst others.

