Granby Elementary band, chorus, orchestra brings the sound

Granby, NY- Big sounds and bigger cheers were on display in the Granby Elementary School cafeteria Thursday as the school’s band and chorus took to the stage.

The fifth and sixth grade students offered two performances: one before dismissal for the younger students in the school and another in the evening for parents and guests.

“I’m so proud of everyone,” said Granby Principal Gina Salerno. “The students and music teachers have been really hard at work, and they did a fantastic job with it. They should have great pride in their final product.”

It was the first time the school has been able to bring all the students in the school together for a band and chorus concert since 2020, Salerno told the excited onlookers.

