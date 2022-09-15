GRB Seniors Start The Year With Senior Sunrise Breakfast

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley seniors entered their final year with a delicious start: The Senior Sunrise Breakfast.

Continuing the tradition from last year, the class of 2023 was invited to a breakfast buffet of doughnuts, fruit and breakfast pizza Sept. 9.

The event was organized by the senior class and overseen by senior class co-advisors Nick Duval and Ryan Brown.

Planners had hoped the event would be a hearty welcome to the students and give them the opportunity to reconnect and prepare for the year ahead. Despite the early hour, a sizeable portion of the class was in attendance, happy for the morning treats.

Several dozen doughnuts were generously donated by Dunkin’ of Fulton for the gathering.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...