GRB Seniors Start The Year With Senior Sunrise Breakfast

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley seniors entered their final year with a delicious start: The Senior Sunrise Breakfast.
Continuing the tradition from last year, the class of 2023 was invited to a breakfast buffet of doughnuts, fruit and breakfast pizza Sept. 9.
The event was organized by the senior class and overseen by senior class co-advisors Nick Duval and Ryan Brown.
Planners had hoped the event would be a hearty welcome to the students and give them the opportunity to reconnect and prepare for the year ahead. Despite the early hour, a sizeable portion of the class was in attendance, happy for the morning treats.
Several dozen doughnuts were generously donated by Dunkin’ of Fulton for the gathering.