H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Holiday Workshop For Kids Sunday

November 7, 2022 Contributor
Pictured from left to right are Aaron O’Brien, Ainsley Wallace and Colin Wallace decorating their gingerbread ornaments at a previous Gingerbread Craft Workshop. 

OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot.

This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.

Contact the museum to make a reservation at (315) 342.0480 or [email protected].

