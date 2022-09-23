H. Lee White Maritime Museum To Offer Two Photography Workshops For Kids

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is offering two photography workshops for kids ages 4 to 12 years on Saturday, October 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum.

The museum’s mascot, Sailor Sam, is excited to introduce area youth to Freddy the Parrot, a green-wing Macaw parrot who is happy to pose for photos with kids and adults. In addition to Freddy, the museum’s historic boats and exhibits as well as the waterfront will serve as subjects for the photo workshops.

These interactive workshops will introduce children to both fine art and portraiture photography. Children are encouraged to bring a cell phone, and/or tablet to be used for photographing. Polaroid cameras will also be available for use. Instructor, Michael Murray, is an accomplished professional photographer with over 20 years experience, specializing in landscape environmental portraiture, events and family photography.

The children’s activities are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

This program is free but attendees are encouraged to bring a canned or boxed good which will be donated to a local food pantry.

Space is limited so reservations are required. Contact the museum at 315.342.0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org to register.

