Hanlon Releases Statement Regarding her Commitment to Serve as Mayor

Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton, Ignited for Change) released the following statement today concerning her commitment to serve the mayor’s office if elected to serve.

This question has been asked of me many times: “Are you going to be a full-time mayor?” My consistent and very honest answer is yes, I will be fully committed to anything the job needs, whether that is 20 hours or 80 hours a week. I am fortunate that I am able to run at this time in my life. As a professional mother, I have learned efficiencies for our family and have a strong support network that allows me to do what it takes to be a successful professional, mother and volunteer. That will not change during this chapter of my career as mayor, just as it didn’t change while I was campaigning this past year.

If the people of Fulton are looking for someone to sit in an office from 9:00 to 5:00, Monday through Friday, they have already missed the greatest opportunity for growth. The needs of this position requires evenings, weekends and a city leader that will be out of the office meeting with investors, developers, department leaders and grant writers to develop this city. The mayor needs to be with the people, working with councilors, hosting conversations to promote growth, and communicating regularly with the public. Not to mention, available when city emergencies strike.

There is not a CEO of any business that requires a punch card. As a salaried CEO of the City of Fulton, I will get the job done, whatever it takes. Simply sitting behind a desk 40 hours a week, waiting for someone to walk through the door will not get the job done. We will miss opportunities if that is all we are looking for. That said, I do plan to have regular office hours and welcome the opportunity to meet with constituents that I may not see out at events or town-hall meetings.

Our city must be proactive and create opportunities with a visionary team, led by the mayor’s office. I am ready and prepared to do what it takes to think outside the box and work in any way needed to advance Fulton to the thriving city it should be.

To learn more about my vision, visit www.MarissaHanlon4Mayor.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...