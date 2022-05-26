Hannibal High School Class Of 2022 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Announced

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal High School has announced its Class of 2022 valedictorian as Andrew Blodgett and salutatorian as Jordan McCombie.

Hannibal High School senior Andrew Blodgett’s fascination with nuclear engineering led him to the PTECH program during the past four years. There, he excelled in the classroom and earned his associate degree a few weeks before graduating as Hannibal’s Class of 2022 valedictorian.

For Blodgett, the distinction as class valedictorian is an honor he chalked up to a combination of hard work, discipline and a strong network of supporters.

“I attribute my success to my parents (Sue and Garth Blodgett) raising me very well, all of the opportunities and resources they’ve provided me, and a very good community and group of friends,” Blodgett said.

That core group of family and friends will be eager to support Blodgett in his next venture. He has a paid internship at Novelis and plans to work at Nine Mile when his internship concludes.

“I think nuclear engineering is the future,” Blodgett said. “Ultimately, I want to be able to say I helped invent something that makes life easier for many people.”

While Blodgett said he is looking forward to his future, he also took some time to reflect on his experiences during the past four years. He participated and held leadership positions in a variety of activities, including Leadership Oswego County Youth, Student Safety Committee, Student Senate, SkillsUSA and National Honor Society. He was also a member of the Hannibal High School track team.

“I have really enjoyed my time doing track at Hannibal, so I thank the district for that and especially Coach Pawlewicz,” Blodgett said. “It’s taught me a lot about teamwork, motivation, and leadership, so I especially thank the district for that.”

Blodgett hopes to utilizes those leadership skills as he pursues his passion for nuclear engineering.

Hard work and determination propelled Hannibal High School senior Jordan McCombie toward the top of her graduating class, earning the distinction as salutatorian.

McCombie will take that work ethic to SUNY Oswego next year, where she will major in political science and business. However, that won’t be the end of her schooling, as she plans on attending law school at Syracuse University before embarking on a career in the field.

“I plan on running my own law firm one day,” McCombie said, noting that her high school experience in debate club laid a solid foundation for courtroom debate as a lawyer.

In addition to debate club, McCombie was a member of National Honor Society and Oswego County Academic Youth League. She also played on the Warrior volleyball team.

As she reflected on her experiences in the Hannibal Central School District — including her favorite memory of singing with Mrs. Battles before school started every day — McCombie noted that she couldn’t have done it without a strong support system.

“The teachers have helped me through many of my personal battles and have been very understanding as I fought through them,” McCombie said. “I can’t thank them enough for that.”

While she humbly credited others for helping her achieve success, McCombie doesn’t want the title of salutatorian to define her. Instead, she said, she wants to be remembered by her classmates as “someone who was always down to earth and always there for anyone in need.”

McCombie is the daughter of Charlotte and Paul McCombie.

