HANNIBAL, NY – Nearly 40 Hannibal High School seniors recently received a financial boost toward their future goals during an annual scholarship night.

The event recognized Hannibal students who excelled academically, worked hard in the classroom and exhibited good character in the community. Throughout the evening, school district staff, community organizations, the Hannibal Dollars for Scholars chapter and other donors presented awards and scholarships as recipients were lauded for their achievements.

“We are incredibly proud of these students,” said Hannibal High School Executive Principal Meredith Furlong. “They worked hard to earn these awards, and we are looking forward to seeing everything they will accomplish in the future. Congratulations!”

The following students earned one or more scholarships/awards during the ceremony: Andrew Blodgett, Jordan McCombie, Alexis Cleveland, Cole Hess, Julia Shortslef, Aidan Majeski, Jenna Cole, Morgan Weaver, Lane Rawls, Andrew Harris, Carl Emmons III, Britney Bishop, Zachary Ingersoll, Alyssa Gage, Parker Maynes, Emma Gombas, Jarrett Butchino Jr., Keith Simmons, Diana Donohue, Connor Crough, Albert Ranger III, John Gioia III, Noel Allen, Isaiah Rogers, Hunter Gibbs, Ivona Kragovic, Curtis Wilson, Hannah Longley, William Lovejoy, Joshua Layton, Justin Blake, Cameron Aubertine, Brandin Emmons, Evan Dix, Mackenzie Astle, Ronald Collins Jr., Jaylyn Longley, Kayla Wood, Dylan Ritchie and Lena Turaj.

