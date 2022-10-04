Hannibal Schools Host Open House Events

HANNIBAL, NY – The hallways of each Hannibal Central School District school building were abuzz with excitement as students and families attended open houses.

Teachers and administrators were on hand at each building to welcome and connect with Warrior families. Attendees had an opportunity to tour the respective school, meet with teachers in various subject areas, learn about community resources, and see student work on display.

Each school will host several events throughout the school year to strengthen engagement with families. For a schedule of events, visit www.hannibalcsd.org/calendar.

A Fairley student creates some artwork with the help of her family at open house.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...