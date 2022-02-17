Hannibal Soccer Coach Earns Honor As OHSL Liberty Coach Of The Year

HANNIBAL, NY – With a passion for coaching and a commitment to her student-athletes, Hannibal High School girls’ varsity soccer coach Meg Daley has earned the respect of her colleagues across the Onondaga High School League.

That respect translated into post-season honors for Daley, who was named the Section III OHSL Liberty Coach of the Year in the fall.

Daley, who wrapped up her fifth season as the head coach of the Warrior girls’ soccer team, was quick to credit the student-athletes for the work they have put in over the years. She noted that the players have also embraced the idea of teamwork, which has translated into additional success on the field.

“We are much more of a contender in our league and it’s due to the fact that the girls ‘bought in’ to the philosophy of the program that we are in this together — win or lose,” Daley said. “I’ve been lucky to have a great core group of girls since I got here. Some of them are graduating this year, so I’m hoping the next crew continues to build the program into something we are all proud to be a part of.”

Although the team roster will change each year as students graduate, Daley hopes the athletes will continue to buy-in to the idea of togetherness. Under Daley’s leadership, that philosophy has helped transform the soccer program.

“We didn’t win a game my first year of coaching,” Daley said. “This year, our record wasn’t exactly indicative of the strides that we have made over the past five years. We won three games, but the rest were close and decided by two goals or less. Other coaches are starting to see us as more of a threat as each year passes, and that is a testament to the hard work the girls put into our season.”

