HANNIBAL, NY – The science of making maple syrup was part of the curriculum recently at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School, and it wrapped up with a test — a taste test!

Students in Mindy Kaufman’s class learned the importance of temperature, environmental factors and reverse osmosis used to make maple syrup. They also learned the history of maple syrup production and concluded the lesson with a taste of syrup made by Mattison Maple Farm.

“We would like to thank Mattison Maple Farm for providing our students with this unique learning experience,” Kaufman said. “It was a great way to combine science and history into one tasty lesson!”

