Hannibal Students Participate In Earth Day Activities

HANNIBAL, NY – Students in the Hannibal Central School District recently found different ways to celebrate Earth Day throughout the community.

Fairley Elementary students planted seedlings and learned the importance of environmental protection in recognition of Earth Day, April 22. The effort was part of the Oswego County “Plant a Tree” initiative, and students embraced the opportunity.

“This is a wonderful program and a great way for our students to become more invested in their community and to apply their studies and science lessons to real-life activities,” said Fairley Elementary Assistant Principal Sasha Rasmussen. “We encourage all students to become environmental stewards.”

In addition to the Fairley students’ tree planting efforts, Hannibal High School students also got involved in Earth Day activities. Members of the indoor/outdoor track and field teams and some volleyball players spent a recent Saturday cleaning up debris throughout the Hannibal community. They collected dozens of bags of litter and debris for proper disposal.

“We’re so proud of their efforts, and it means so much to our community,” said HCSD Superintendent of Schools Christopher A. Staats. “Our students continue to shine in the classroom and as members of our Warrior community.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...