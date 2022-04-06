HANNIBAL, NY – The Town of Hannibal will be hosting its 5th Annual Earth Day cleanup event on April 23 from 9 a.m to noon.

Volunteers will be picking up roadside garbage in the town. Town of Hannibal Highway Superintendent Jake Malcott will be providing a truck for garbage collection that will be parked at the Hannibal Municipal Building.

“We are asking that members of the Hannibal community come out and dedicate a few hours of their time to help clean up our roadsides,” said Hannibal Town Supervisor Floyd Calkins.

The Oswego County Soil & Water Conservation District will be assisting the town’s efforts by supplying gloves and safety vests. Woodmizer LLC a business located in the town will be supplying garbage bags.

Willing volunteers can pick up supplies at the Hannibal Municipal Building at 824 County Route 34 between 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“If this event doesn’t fit your schedule, please consider doing your part to clean up the roads around your neighborhood when you can,” Calkins said.

