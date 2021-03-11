Hannibal’s Mason Garbus Earns Flute Solo With Statewide High School Honor Band

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal High School senior Mason Garbus is no stranger to receiving accolades for his musical talents.

However, his recent accomplishment at the state level was a rare feat for any student musician.

Garbus was one of 20 flutists selected for the New York State Band Director’s Association High School Honor Band. Of the nearly 400 applicants from across the state, he was the only flutist to earn a solo based on the recording he submitted.

“Mason is such a hardworking and dedicated student musician, and this is a testament to his incredible work ethic and talent,” said Hannibal High School Band Director Cynsy Plant. “This is awesome representation for Hannibal in the music realm, and we are so proud of him.”

The entire honor band concert can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/520412264

