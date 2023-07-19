ONEONTA, NY – During Hartwick College’s Athletics Award Ceremony held in late spring, over 100 student-athletes received the Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction.

Tyler LaDue of Fulton, NY, who is majoring in Inclusive Elementary Education

Lane Rawls of Fulton, NY, who is majoring in Business Administration

ABOUT HARTWICK COLLEGE

Located in upstate New York, Hartwick College delivers a future-focused education through its distinctive FlightPath approach, which offers a distinctive blend of curricular, co-curricular, real-world and global experiences. With over 45 courses of study, four pre-professional programs, six cooperative programs, and certifications, Hartwick’s personalized and flexible experience gives students everything they need to soar. For more information, visit www.Hartwick.edu.

