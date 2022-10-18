HANNIBAL, NY – As Hannibal High School juniors and seniors begin thinking about their futures after graduation, the school’s Career Center provides several resources to guide them along their journey.

Students can learn about potential job opportunities, college options and military careers during a visit to the Career Center. According to Steve Dunn, high school principal and career resource specialist, students can start by taking the Myers Briggs Personality Type Inventory and the Strong Interest Inventory.

“The results from these inventories help students better understand themselves,” Dunn said. “Once they understand themselves, they are more equipped to decide what career opportunities they might like to explore.”

In addition to administering the personality and interest inventories, the Career Center also facilitates college visits and helps students fill out college applications and financial aid reports. Another key resource is the database of current job openings. The comprehensive list gives students a glimpse at the opportunities that are available in their own community.

“When a student finds a job that they want to apply for, I am here to help ensure their application is filled out correctly and provide support for interviews,” Dunn said. “Basically, the Career Center provides a ton of tools to prepare students and help them better develop a plan for the day after they graduate from high school.”

Although the Career Center was implemented only a couple years ago, its impact has been significant. Dunn noted that there have been countless examples of students who have benefited from the resources that the Career Center provides.

“Success stories come on a daily basis and can look/sound like many different things,” Dunn said. “I’ve seen it in many forms, such as a student stopping in the tell me they got an interview, a student completing their college application, students discovering what they would like to do, students realizing their grades can determine what opportunities are open to them, and students following through with performance to attain a goal.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...