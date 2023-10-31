Homemade Soup and Handcrafts at Springside at Seneca Hill

OSWEGO – Homemade soup lovers are invited to Springside at Seneca Hill on Wednesday, November 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The kitchen staff will be featuring six different soups for the all-you-can-eat experience. Springside is located at 10 County Route 45A, Oswego. Turn west on to County Route 45 from Route 481, take the first left, then the first right. Springside is fully accessible.

The Springside Knitting Club will be offering a variety of knitted and crocheted items for donation sale during the luncheon, including lap robes, hats for all ages, scarfs, shawls, mittens, dish cloths, and the like. Proceeds from their sale are given to local charities, including Central NY Food Bank, Human Concerns of Oswego, Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, Family Resources Center, and Seneca Manor.

Springside at Seneca Hill is an independent living residential community for seniors who want to free themselves of the responsibilities of maintaining a house. Apartments, duplexes, and cottages are available along with a variety of services including prepared restaurant-style meals, housekeeping, laundry, lawn care, snow removal, and maintenance services, depending upon the options chosen. Most residents find it considerably less expensive than maintaining a private house.

Tours of Springside and information will be available during and after the luncheon.

