HANNIBAL, NY – Visit the Hannibal Free Library for a special Saturday story time on Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.

Ease first day jitters by getting on a real school bus to listen to school stories, sing songs & take home an edible craft.

Registration is required for this event. Call the library at 315-564-5471 or message “Hannibal Library Children’s Programs” on Facebook to save your spot. The bus will be stationed in the library’s parking lot.

