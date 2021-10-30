‘Hospicetality’ Returns November 3-18

October 30, 2021 ChirelloMarketing

Hospicetality returns Nov. 3-18 at participating eateries in Oswego County where a portion of the proceeds benefits Friends of Oswego County Hospice, (FOOCH), said Elena Twiss, executive director.

“So many of our local restaurants and eateries have supported us through the years and generously shared their proceeds to help the patients we serve,” Twiss said. “This year, we are grateful to have Blue Moon Grill, Mimi’s Drive-In, Stones Candies, Damiano’s Eatery, and Tavern on the Lock.”

Elena Twiss, executive director, Friends of Oswego County Hospice, (FOOCH) thanks Bill and Karen Hubel, owners of Blue Moon Grill, Fulton, for their participation in Hospicetality where participating eateries in Oswego County donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit FOOCH.

This year’s schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 3, Blue Moon Grill, Fulton, will donate a portion from all lunch, dinner, dine in and takeout orders.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, Mimi’s Drive-in, Fulton, will donate a portion of proceeds from meals served that day.

Monday, Nov. 15, Stone’s Candies, Oswego, will donate a portion of that day’s proceeds.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, Damiano’s Eatery, Mexico, will donate a portion of proceeds from all orders that day, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tavern on the Lock, Fulton, will donate a portion of dinner and dine-in orders that day.

Thursday, Nov. 18, RFH’s  Hide-A-Way, Phoenix, will donate a portion of all sales that day in memory of Darlene J. Clark, an employee’s mother.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.

