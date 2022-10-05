OSWEGO – Human Concerns, Inc. is now accepting registration for its annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway. Each family receives all the foodstuff to make a complete dinner, frozen turkey through pies.

Registration will be daily from Monday, October 10 – Thursday, November 10 from noon to 2:45 p.m. at the pantry, located at 85 East 4th Street, Oswego.

To register, we require an ID for each person in your household (e.g., SS card, insurance card, Photo Id), and for everyone 18 years of age and older, we also require a current piece of mail with the name and address. We will be taking registrations for single-person households again this year.

Basket pickup will be held on Monday, November 21 for everyone whose last name begins with A through L and Tuesday, November 22 for everyone with the last name beginning with M through Z. We are unable to deliver baskets.

For more information, contact Human Concerns at 315-342-7301.



