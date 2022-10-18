Hundreds Attend First-Ever Warrior Kickoff Celebration

HANNIBAL, NY – The first-ever Warrior Kickoff Celebration was a success as hundreds of Hannibal Central School District families attended the community-building event prior to opening day.

Each school offered building tours and various activities for families to enjoy throughout the day. Families had the opportunity to navigate an obstacle course, stop by different booths to pick up community resources, listen to Downbeat Percussion, and watch the high school cheerleading team perform a routine.

According to district administrators, the event was a resounding success and created a sense of excitement as students prepared for the return to school.

