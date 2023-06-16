Hurlbut Appointed To Eastern Shore Associates Board Of Directors

Oswego, NY – Eastern Shore Associates (ESA) has announced the appointment of Stacy Hurlbut to their Board of Directors as a member at large, according to Eryl Christiansen, President and CEO of ESA.

“We are very pleased to announce Stacy’s appointment to our Board of Directors,” said Christiansen. “Her longstanding commitment to ESA’s clients, mission, and organizational culture spans nearly 25 years, and she will be of significant benefit to our Board as we continue to build upon the success and growth of our agency.”

Hurlbut, who resides in North Bay with her husband Garin, is vice president, commercial lines, with ESA, began her career in the industry in 1998, and joined the agency in 2000, working part-time, while pursuing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at SUNY Oswego. She was promoted to her vice president role in April and was previously commercial lines manager.

Hurlbut holds the Accredited Customer Service Representative (ACSR) designation.

“I am extremely excited and appreciative for this new opportunity on ESA’s board,” said Hurlbut. “Being a part of the growth of this company over the years has been so rewarding, and to now be able to help shape its future and the pillars it’s been built upon is a tremendous feeling for me.”

Headquartered in Fulton, New York, ESA is a Trusted Choice® agency and a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) company. The agency collaborates with leading regional and national insurance companies, providing a comprehensive range of business and personal insurance solutions, including property, liability, automobile, farm, recreational vehicle, workers compensation, bonds, and cyber insurance solutions. ESA also specializes in serving the insurance needs of various New York municipalities, schools, and emergency services.

ESA is committed to being a client-focused agency that prides itself on being a trusted insurance advisor within the communities it serves. The agency values long-lasting relationships with clients, rooted in a steadfast dedication to excellence, continuous improvement, and a superior standard of customer service.

For more information about Eastern Shore Associates Insurance and its offerings, please visit www.esainsurance.com. The agency operates offices in Camden, Fulton, Liverpool, Pulaski, Walworth, and Waterloo. For inquiries, please contact the main office at (315) 598-6000.

