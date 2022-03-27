OSWEGO – InterFaith Works of CNY and the city of Oswego are working together to address isolation and loneliness senior citizens can experience as they age.

So that all people have the opportunity to stay active, be socially connected, and age with dignity, InterFaith Works and Mayor Billy Barlow are working together to recruit Senior Companions to help our aging senior residents.

Senior Companions are volunteers age 55 and over who provide assistance and friendship to seniors who have difficulty with daily living tasks, such as shopping or finding transportation to medical appointments. The program aims to keep seniors independent longer, and provide assistance to family caregivers. Being a Senior Companion is a very rewarding experience and their visits become an important part of the lives of the aging seniors we serve.

As a member of the InterFaith Works team, Senior Companions are paid a stipend and travel expenses.

For information on how to become a Senior Companion please contact:

Ms. Toma Tracy

Senior Companion Program Manager

InterFaith Works of CNY

1010 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203

Phone: 315-449-3552 Ext. 224

Email: [email protected]

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...