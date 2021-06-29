PHOENIX, NY – Armed with a heavy dose of ambition and intelligence, John C. Birdlebough High School senior Jock Li has earned the distinction of class salutatorian.

The hardworking son of Bao Yu Li and Ya Yun Yang is looking forward to following his passion for technology as a Cornell University student in the fall. Ultimately, Li would like to become a software developer or a computer programmer.

“I want to pursue a degree in computer science because of my love for technology and belief that this field will help me the most in my path to leave my mark,” Li said.

Li has already left his mark on JCB and the greater Phoenix community. He was actively involved in numerous school and extracurricular activities, including Spirit Club, National Honor Society, JV basketball, Student Council, Leadership, HOBY, Principal’s Cabinet, JCB News, Newspaper Club, Bridge House Brats, Salvation Army bell ringing and tutoring.

He noted that JCB afforded him many opportunities to get involved, help others and meet new people.

“Members of the school district have shaped me by constantly encouraging me and challenging me to discover new heights that I didn’t know was possible,” Li said. “I have been successful because of the people around me: my friends, family and school administration. Also, I would like to thank Cathy Lee, the one who first got me involved with community service.”

As Li prepares for the next steps, he offered his classmates some words of encouragement as they embark on their next chapters as well.

“Always look ahead and believe in yourself. It will pay off in the end,” Li said.

