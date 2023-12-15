JCB Students, Staff Donate Items To Food Pantry

PHOENIX, NY – An annual holiday tradition continued at John C. Birdlebough High School this year as students collected food for the Phoenix Food Pantry.

Students and staff brought in nonperishable food items as part of the initiative. Hundreds of donations rolled in, and JCB students helped assemble the items for the holiday food basket giveaway.

“We are so grateful to everyone who donated and made this possible again this year,” said PCSD teacher Angie Neiss, who helped coordinate the effort. “A special shoutout goes to ‘Santa’s Elves’ Calel Cox, Leyana Monette, Ellie Peterson, Maddie Quaco, Brysen LaRobardiere, Degan Parker, Sadie Grethel and Sabrina Haynes. These students helped pack the boxes and prepare them to be distributed.”

