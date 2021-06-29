PHOENIX, NY – Years of hard work and commitment paid dividends for John C. Birdlebough High School senior Lily Roberts, who was named the valedictorian of the class of 2021.

The class valedictorian is the daughter of Kennedy Roberts and Kathy Roberts, and she has always had a love for math and science. That love was fostered during her time as a Phoenix Central School District student, where she flourished in those areas of study and beyond.

“The district has helped me find my interests in math and science and my passion for music,” Roberts said, noting that she will pursue those studies at Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall. “I will be majoring in mechanical engineering because I like working with math and science, and I think this major encompasses a good combination of my strengths and interests.”

After completing the five-year program, she would like to possibly work at Disney World on rides and attractions. Most importantly, she said, she hopes to love what she does for a living.

While she was thrilled to look ahead at the possibilities for the future, Roberts took a moment to reflect on her time as a PCSD student. She was active in the school’s music programs, including marching band, drumline, drama club, band, chorus and chamber singers. Participating in these activities provided her with lasting memories, she noted.

“As a person, Phoenix has allowed me to be myself and make friends with the most amazing people,” Roberts said.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...