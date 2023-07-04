OSWEGO COUNTY – Check out the Cleveland Historical Society’s second annual Antiques, Arts and Crafts Sale on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will be held at North Riding, The Venue, located at 185 Martin Rd. in Cleveland.

There will also be a silent auction table with items from each vendor. In addition, food will be available from the Eat, Drink and Be Merry Catering Co. food truck from Constantia.

All proceeds from the Antiques, Arts and Craft Show Sale will be used for the maintenance and upkeep of the historical society’s facilities. Donations are appreciated and can be sent to the Cleveland Historical Society, P.O. Box 29, Cleveland, N.Y. 13042.

Cleveland Historical Society is a non-profit organization that operates a museum and owns the former St. James Episcopal Church. The church was built in 1868 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Registry of Historic Places.

In addition to the preservation of local history, the society hosts the Children’s Glassworks Theatre, which is open to all children. They hold performances twice a year along with a week-long summer camp.

North Riding is a horse farm overlooking Oneida Lake that is home to horse shows, riding lessons, horse boarding and a spectacular wedding venue.

For more information about the event or the Cleveland Historical Society, visit www.clevelandhistoricalsociety.com or call Cleveland Village Historian Joni Hinds at 315-675-8225.

