OSWEGO – Journalist and author Mark Follman will discuss “Trigger Points: A Conversation About Mass Shootings in American and How We Can Work to Prevent Them” during a talk at SUNY Oswego at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Marano Campus Center auditorium (room 132).

His talk parallels the research that informs his book “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America,” published by HarperCollins in April 2022. The event is free and open to the public.

The national affairs editor for Mother Jones, Follman has investigated gun violence and its impact on American society over the past decade, earning numerous awards in the process.

His writing and commentary also have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and on National Public Radio, among other media.

“It’s so amazing to get somebody of Mark’s distinction and expertise for a discussion that, unfortunately, remains very important to society at large,” said criminal justice faculty mentor Jaclyn Schildkraut, who coordinates the event and also is the interim executive director of the Rockefeller Institute of Government Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium. “He has explored the issues, roadblocks and measures as well as anybody you’ll get to see, so this is an extraordinary opportunity.”

The first 30 attendees who register will receive an autographed copy of his book. Registration is available online via bit.ly/OzFollman22.

The event is sponsored by SUNY Oswego’s criminal justice department and the college’s David F. Cutler ‘74 Public Justice Excellence Fund.

For questions about the event or accessibility accommodations, call 315-312-3445 or email [email protected].

