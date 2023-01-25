BURLINGTON, VT – Julianne Boughton has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. Boughton from West Monroe, New York is majoring in Biomedical Engineeringand Graduate Biomedical Engineering.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

About UVM

Since 1791, the University of Vermont has worked to move humankind forward. Committed to both research and teaching, UVM professors — world-class researchers, scholars, and artists — bring their discoveries into the classroom and their students into the field. Located in Burlington, Vermont, one of the nation’s most vibrant small cities and top college towns, UVM top 100 national research university educating over 14,000 undergraduate students, graduate students, certificate and non-degree students, and M.D. students in the Larner College of Medicine.

