July programs At The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY, NY – Now that school is out, come explore the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center and see what programs are being offered this summer!

On Saturday, July 8th at 4:30 p.m., Dr. Janet Mihuc, professor and entomologist from Paul Smith’s College, will be at the Center to discuss the importance of moths and their caterpillars. This presentation will highlight the lives of moths and the ways they interact with plants and animals in forests. Participants will also find out about the hobby of mothlighting! Light refreshments will be served for those attending the presentation.

Then, on Tuesday, July 11, join the environmental educator at 10:00 a.m. for Beaver Tales: a Story Time and Guided Hike. Come listen to a children’s story about beavers, then hop on the Beaver Marsh Trail in hopes of seeing the Center’s resident beavers in action. The group will also talk about the life history of beavers and the important role they play in our environment.

Not able to make the July 11 program? Another Story Time and Guided Hike will take place on Thursday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m.! During this story time, the environmental educator will read a story written by a Central New York native about using your imagination when in nature! Naomi “Redflower” Imagine with Me follows the journey of Naomi and her exploration of the different seasons throughout CNY and how she lets her imagination wander. After the story, the group will walk the trails, then head back to the Education Building to create nature suncatchers!

Lastly, on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m., returning is the popular Stream Safari program. The best way to learn about ecology is to be out in it! Learn about macroinvertebrates and other small animals that live in Rowell Brook by catching them with nets and cups. Everyone will have the opportunity to get their hands and feet wet using the Center’s equipment to catch crayfish, dragonfly nymphs, and so much more. It is recommended to wear or bring pants and waterproof shoes/boots.

These programs are designed for nature lovers of all ages; anyone from individuals to families are encouraged to attend! All youth must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. The fee for these programs is only $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free! Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at (315) 963 7286, ext. 401.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

