AUBURN – The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn invites the community to join them on Saturday June 18 in celebrating Juneteenth. The art center is providing free admission all day. Following is more information from the Schweinfurth Art Center:
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Schweinfurth Art Center this Saturday June 18 with free admission all day. Quinn A. Hunter’s lecture will be rescheduled to a later date.
Two featured exhibits by Quinn. A Hunter, and Vanessa Johnson address issues of Black erasure and the spirituality of Harriet Tubman.
Hunter’s exhibit, “Here/Hear,” contains work from two recent series. In “I Hear You Now, I See You Then,” she presents chandeliers and rugs she wove by hand out of hair, referencing antebellum plantations that ignore their slave-owning past. In “Paradise: The Myth of a Liberal North,” she examines the destruction of two Black neighborhoods in Detroit that were destroyed to build a highway.
Vanessa Johnson, a Syracuse artist, is featured in “In God’s Voice: A Celebration of the Spirituality of Harriet Tubman,” an exhibit that is located in the Schweinfurth and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art as part of the institutions’ Emerging Artist Project.
Her quilts and fiber artworks address Tubman’s spirituality and faith: her use of nature to guide her path as she freed enslaved people; her blackouts, in which she said God spoke to her; and her faith in the allies, both Black and white, who supported her rescues.
Support for this program is provided by the City of Auburn’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of funds to support the City of Auburn Historic and Cultural Sites Commission’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial project with a goal of boosting the recovery from the pandemic for the tourism, travel, and hospitality industry.