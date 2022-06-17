Celebrate Juneteenth at the Schweinfurth Art Center this Saturday June 18 with free admission all day. Quinn A. Hunter’s lecture will be rescheduled to a later date.

Two featured exhibits by Quinn. A Hunter, and Vanessa Johnson address issues of Black erasure and the spirituality of Harriet Tubman.

Hunter’s exhibit, “Here/Hear,” contains work from two recent series. In “I Hear You Now, I See You Then,” she presents chandeliers and rugs she wove by hand out of hair, referencing antebellum plantations that ignore their slave-owning past. In “Paradise: The Myth of a Liberal North,” she examines the destruction of two Black neighborhoods in Detroit that were destroyed to build a highway.

Vanessa Johnson, a Syracuse artist, is featured in “In God’s Voice: A Celebration of the Spirituality of Harriet Tubman,” an exhibit that is located in the Schweinfurth and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art as part of the institutions’ Emerging Artist Project.

Her quilts and fiber artworks address Tubman’s spirituality and faith: her use of nature to guide her path as she freed enslaved people; her blackouts, in which she said God spoke to her; and her faith in the allies, both Black and white, who supported her rescues.