OSWEGO – Oswego High School brought an interesting twist to the classic “Powder Puff” flag football game by creating the “Buc Bowl.”

Under the lights, members of the senior class took on the junior class but with boys playing the first and third quarter and the girls playing the second and fourth quarter.

After the first quarter, the seniors took the lead of 8-6 setting the girls up for a close game. The junior girls proved dominant in the second quarter by pushing the score to 20-8. Ending the overall game at 32-24.

“It was so nice to see our students do something normal. Although the juniors won, it was a beautiful night for a flag football game,” said Tami Gills, senior class advisor.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related