KPS Students Buy Holiday Gifts For Those In Need

OSWEGO – For nearly a decade, sixth-grade students at Kingsford Park Elementary have helped make spirits a bit brighter for their peers in need during the holiday season.

The sixth graders participated in a math-a-thon where they solicited sponsorships for the entire event or an amount per correct answer. Once students answered as many math facts correctly as possible, they added up the donations and netted nearly $2,700, which included a $100 donation from the Oswego Walmart.

“There were 47 children in need that our students shopped for this year,” said KPS teacher Kelly Moxley. “Each child received $57.50 worth of presents, and our sixth graders put a lot of thought into each gift.”

In addition to giving back to those in need, the sixth graders also learned about budgeting, expenses, and other important lessons.

“This event encompassed a little bit of everything, from math to socialization and other life skills,” Moxley added. “We would like to thank our sixth graders for their hard work, with a special thank you to everyone who donated. It’s truly what the holiday season is all about.”

