Le Moyne College Names Local Students To Its Spring 2023 Dean’s List

SYRACUSE, NY – Le Moyne College has named local students to its Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Dominic, Abbott, a Junior Accounting major from Fulton, NY

Shay, Altman, a Junior English major from Pennellville, NY

Isabella, Cary, a Freshman Nursing major from Fulton, NY

Samuel, Cary, a Senior Biology major from Fulton, NY

Emma, Clark, a Junior Psychology major from Pennellville, NY

Kristin, Eldridge, a Senior Spanish major from Constantia, NY

Reese, Evans, a Freshman Biology major from West Monroe, NY

Zoe, Genant, a Senior Chemistry major from Parish, NY

Kiersten, Girard, a Junior Biology major from Central Square, NY

Lauren, Goss, a Junior History major from Fulton, NY

Allison, Griffin, a Junior Sociology major from Oswego, NY

Helaina, Hale, a Senior Physics major from Williamstown, NY

Alexandria, Mills, a Junior History major from Pennellville, NY

Madison, Myers, a Freshman Psychology major from Oswego, NY

Emma, Reed, a Junior Psychology major from Central Square, NY

Michaela, Rice, a Senior History and Political Science major from Hastings, NY

Kalista, Stark, a Senior Biology major from Central Square, NY

Benjamin, Stevens, a Senior Accounting major from Central Square, NY

Jacob, Summerville, a Senior History and Political Science major from Fulton, NY

Braxton, Warden, a Senior Information Systems and Finance major from Central Square, NY

Brynn, Wills, a Junior Business Analytics major from Oswego, NY

April, Wright, a Senior Psychology major from Parish, NY

Joelle, Zarnowski, a Junior Communications major from Fulton, NY

LeMoyne College

Located in a suburban setting on a picturesque 160-acre campus in Syracuse, N.Y., Le Moyne College is one of only 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States. Offering more than 30 majors, Le Moyne provides a values-based education that helps students explore their potential through academics, experience and service. In 2022, for the 10 consecutive year, Le Moyne was ranked by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education, an honor achieved by only 15 percent of the colleges and universities in the nation. A Le Moyne education provides students with the intellectual skills necessary to succeed in the world and the will to use their abilities to promote a more just society.

