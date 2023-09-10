OSWEGO COUNTY – The Schroeppel Historical Society hosts a presentation on the former Stowell Sanitarium on Monday, Sept. 18. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Schroeppel Historical Society, 486 Main St., Phoenix.

The Stowell Sanitarium operated from 1892 to 1943, first as a hospital and later as a maternity ward. Located on Main Street in Phoenix, the building is recognizable by its prominent two stories of windows spanning across the front of the house. Historian Barb Dix and current owner of the home Mary Helander will present their research on the property’s fascinating history.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided courtesy of the Schroeppel Historical Society. Donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, call the Schroeppel Historical Society at 315-695-6880.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...