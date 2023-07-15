Learn How to Protect Yourself And Your Family From Ticks

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Health Department hosts a viewing of the Dutchess County Tick Task Force presentation, “Awareness and Protection from Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases” on Wednesday, July 26. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oswego County Health Department Training Room, located at 70 Bunner St, Oswego.

Top research professionals in the public health industry will present a variety of topics including:

10 a.m.: Fighting Lyme Disease: Supportive Evidence and Potential Solutions

10:40 a.m.: Persistent Lyme Disease: Supportive Evidence and Potential Solutions

11:20 a.m.: Community-Engaged Tick Surveillance to Track the Emergence of Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases in New York State

Noon: Maternal-Fetal Transmission of Lyme Disease and Babesia: What Present and Future Moms Need to Know

12:40 p.m.: Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases in the Western USA

1:20 p.m.: High Dose Pulse Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme and Associated Co-infections.

The presentation has been pre-recorded and will be open to medical providers and the public to view. All attendees are welcome to watch all or parts of the presentation. Lunch will not be provided.

Attendees can park and enter through the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic entrance.

For more information about ticks and tick-borne diseases, visit www.health.oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-3557.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...