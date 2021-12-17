OSWEGO – Music filled the Faust Theater for Performing Arts on December 14, as some of the Oswego City School District’s youngest musicians took the stage.

Frederick Leighton Elementary students showcased their talents during the concert, featuring the boys’ chorus and beginning band. The chorus members kicked off the evening with “Carol Medley” and concluded their portion of the concert with “Jingle Bell Rock” to get the audience into the holiday spirit.

The beginning band members picked up where the chorus left off, as they shared what they had learned so far this year. They performed “Whole Note Blast Off,” “Quarter Note Rock,” “At Pete’s Door,” “Down the Chimney with Care” and “Hot Cross Buns.”

Leighton Principal Stephanie Griffin congratulated the students on their progress and commended the efforts of the district’s music department.

