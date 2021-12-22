OSWEGO – Healthcare workers at Oswego Health were surprised this week as some of the youngest residents in the county wanted to brighten their day.

Andrea Backus, a kindergarten teacher at Mexico Elementary School helped organize a holiday greeting card project between students attending Mexico, New Haven, and Palermo Elementary Schools to give back to the local healthcare workers who have tirelessly provided care throughout this pandemic.

“Our students understand the impact that this pandemic has had on everyone, especially healthcare workers,” Backus said. “This was just a small way of us letting the employees of Oswego Health know how much we appreciate them and to hopefully bring a smile to their face this holiday season.”

A total of 926 homemade greeting cards were colored and some included personalized messages just reminding the employees of Oswego Health how important they are.

“At a time when our staff needs it most, this kind gesture certainly brought on a lot of smiles,” said Jamie Leszczynski, senior director of communications for Oswego Health.

About Oswego Health: The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

