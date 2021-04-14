Local Girl Scouts Successfully Conclude 2021 Cookie Season

CICERO, N.Y. — Troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (GSNYPENN) sold 1,260,493 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2021 season, roughly 88% to the projected fundraising goal of 1.4 million boxes. The program ran December 19 through March 28.

Regional goals were adjusted due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second cookie season and as fewer girls than usual chose to participate in the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. All members had the option to safely take part in any way they felt most comfortable: online, in-person following safety protocols or by taking this season off.

“Through the assistance of generous community partners and the public, our Girl Scouts were able to do what they do best this cookie season: lead. We could not be prouder of the ways in which our girls, troops and adult volunteers embraced this ‘new normal’ so that girls could safely take part in an annual tradition that allows them a sense of normalcy during challenging times. It’s truly inspiring to see the convergence of leadership, perseverance and strength that took place this cookie season. Our girls further honed real-world leadership skills that will carry them well into the future,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Girls learn financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship and develop essential leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. Purchases support local Girl Scouts who use the earnings to power experiences for themselves and their troops. Funds raised always stay local and are used for community service projects, council programming, summer camp adventures and more.

Grubhub Delivery & Fairgrounds Cookie Drive-Thru

This year’s creative sales endeavors had very positive outcomes:

Close to 7,600 boxes of cookies were sold via the first-ever national collaboration between Girl Scouts of the USA and Grubhub. GSNYPENN arranged locations for its troops in select zip codes, including at its Cicero and Horseheads Service Centers and with community partners Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Binghamton, New York Kitchen in Canandaigua, Fayetteville Senior Center in Fayetteville, Shops at Ithaca in Ithaca, Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse, CNY Family Sports Centre in Syracuse, Luna’s Mexican Restaurant in Utica, Eastview Mall in Victor and a commercial building in Watertown.

10,953 boxes were sold by troops during weekend drive-thrus during February and March at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse. The council is grateful for the partnership with the Great New York State Fair.

Gift of Caring Donations

24,556 boxes sold were purchased by customers through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring annual service project. Cookies are being donated to Meals on Wheels programs (9,585 boxes) and local first responders (14,971 boxes) like fire and police departments, Sherriff’s offices and state police across the council’s 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania.

Cookies are being sent to participating Meals on Wheels in all GSNYPENN counties: Allegany (NY), Bradford (PA), Broome (NY), Cayuga (NY), Chemung (NY), Chenango (NY), Cortland (NY), Delaware (NY), Herkimer (NY), Jefferson (NY), Lewis (NY), Madison (NY), Oneida (NY), Onondaga (NY), Ontario (NY), Oswego (NY), Otsego (NY), Schuyler (NY), Seneca (NY), Steuben (NY), St. Lawrence (NY), Tioga (NY), Tioga (PA), Tompkins (NY), Wayne (NY) and Yates (NY).

Meals on Wheels experienced an increase in the number of community members requesting services again this year due to the pandemic. The network supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. Girl Scout Cookies provide an extra special treat to meal recipients.

Community Partners

Local businesses and community organizations opened their parking areas and storefronts to allow girls to safely hold drive-up or socially distanced walk-up cookie booths. Examples include Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, Sangertown Square in New Hartford, Binghamton Fluorescent in Binghamton, Southside Mall in Oneonta and Arnot Mall in Horseheads among many others across all 26 counties.

In addition, GSNYPENN and its membership would like to thank the following 145 “cookie community partners” for their extraordinary support during the 2021 program.

These Oswego County area businesses partnered with local troops to provide a learning experience in marketing and sales, allowing girls to run their cookie businesses inside of their locations: Hair Here N There, Garafolo’s, Red’s Scriba Market, Ontario Orchards, Marino’s Italian Restaurant, Paul’s Big M, Joa’s Pizza, Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Elevate Nutrition, Damiano’s Eatery, Blended Nutrition, and Buttercup Cheese.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...