OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents among its high academic achievers with its Deans’ List for fall 2020.
Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits.
Honorees include:
- Nathaniel Ahart, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
- Arialees C. Alicea, Oswego, graphic design, Spanish
- Gabriella P. Allen, Phoenix, childhood education
- Marissa A. Allen, Fulton, childhood education
- Rachael M. Allen, Fulton, criminal justice
- Brittney N. Alton, Fulton, criminal justice
- Joshua T. Arnold, Hannibal, psychology, human development
- Samantha Austin, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
- Brianna Beedy, Fulton, art – illustration
- Maddy Besaw, Central Square, human resource management
- Riley A. Bolton, Mexico, applied mathematical economics
- Nolan J. Bonnie, Fulton, communication and social interaction
- Heather C. Bonter, Oswego, economics, language and international trade
- Holly N. Bourgeois, Fulton, business administration, public relations
- Joseph J. Brennan, Phoenix, public relations
- Crystal Brooks, Oswego, wellness management
- Elizabeth E. Brown, Fulton, biology
- Alyssa Bundy, Oswego, business administration
- Owen T. Calkins, Hannibal, creative writing, English
- Hannah Carroll, Central Square, sociology, gender and women’s studies
- Lenora M. Cedrone, Fulton, undeclared
- Caleigh Chamberlain, Oswego, zoology
- Spencer Chapman, Fulton, computer science
- Harry Chen, Fulton, marketing
- Charles R. Chiasson, Oswego, computer science
- Emily E. Christensen, Oswego, sociology
- Brianna J. Clark, Mexico, psychology
- Mikayla L. Clark, Pennellville, geology
- Nicholas Clark, Pennellville, broadcasting/MBA
- Ashley E. Clement, Mexico, marketing
- Stephanie M. Cole, Hannibal, psychology
- Courtney M. Collins, Hastings, criminal justice
- Adrianna M. Comins, New Haven, childhood education
- Matthew Crary, Phoenix, history
- Philip A. Cummings, Oswego, applied mathematics
- Mika Cushing, Fulton, public relations
- Lucas Deland, Oswego, zoology
- Ceth Deloff, Hannibal, chemistry
- Noah T. Dion, Sandy Creek, anthropology
- Jason T. Dobek, Mexico, business administration
- Khassan El Debek, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
- Cameron J. Endres, Oswego, criminal justice
- Zulelma Felipe, Oswego, global and international studies
- Katherine M. Fierro, Oswego, childhood education
- Brooke G. Fralick, Oswego, online business administration
- Savanah L. France, Hannibal, English
- Evelyn Frederiksen, Oswego, art – illustration
- Samantha R. Gardner, Oswego, wellness management
- Benjamin T. Geiger, Oswego, accounting
- Benjamin G. Gilmore, Oswego, adolescence education, mathematics
- Haley Goodman, Martville, human development
- William R. Gregory, Parish, biology
- Jenna K. Haselbauer, Oswego, accounting
- Atreyu D. Hawkins, Oswego, creative writing, English
- Alison Hibbert, Oswego, art
- Grace A. Hibbert, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, sociology
- Clare T. Hook, Oswego, childhood education
- Patrick Hull, Pulaski, cinema and screen studies
- Aaron C. Internicola, Oswego, adolescence education
- Rinaldo P. Iorizzo, Oswego, computer science
- Victoria L. Izyk, Fulton, art
- Jordan A. Jacquin, Oswego, teaching English to speakers of other languages
- Christian Jasewicz, Oswego, human resource management
- Tehya E. Johnson, Oswego, human development
- Karly A. Kearns, Fulton, childhood education
- Katelynn A. Kelsey, Oswego, childhood education
- Alexander Kenney, Oswego, creative writing
- Zachary M. Kingsley, Oswego, adolescence education, human development
- Hunter Kinzie, Oswego, wellness management
- Dannielle Kline, Fulton, computer science
- Rachel J. Leotta, Oswego, theatre
- Jessica Leppien, Pulaski, psychology
- Alberta Lipinski, Oswego, graphic design
- Brian T. Loomis, Parish, broadcasting and mass communication
- Kendyl L. Lutz, Fulton, human development
- Megan E. Maestri, Fulton, wellness management
- Emma E. Magnarelli, Hannibal, childhood education
- Bailey Maier, Oswego, studio art
- Dylan T. Masterson, Fulton, electrical and computer engineering
- Kathleen M. McGreevy, Oswego, theatre
- Jenna M. McManus, Oswego, chemistry
- Jessica S. Miller, Oswego, history, creative writing
- Jared R. Mills, Oswego, theatre
- Japheth A. Niles, Fulton, music
- Samantha S. O’Neil, Oswego, psychology
- Patricia E. Odonnell, Mexico, psychology
- Arlo J. Olson, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
- Jolie E. Pelow, Mexico, criminal justice
- Samantha M. Perkins, Fulton, adolescence education
- Aaron K. Pernice, Oswego, political science
- Brianna M. Pfeifer, Oswego, business administration
- Wolfgang S. Pierce, Minetto, anthropology
- Edward J. Pisacane, Oswego, creative writing
- Briyonna Porterfield Johnson, Oswego, childhood education, English
- Richard N. Potter, Richland, mathematics
- Maria A. Przepiora, Oswego, adolescence education, theatre
- Lance B. Race, Fulton, history
- Madison Rahn, Oswego, childhood education
- Connor J. Ransier, Mexico, business administration
- Alexis Richer, Mexico, cinema and screen studies, public relations
- Alyssa Root, Oswego, zoology
- Jason Rosa, Oswego, business administration
- Elizabeth Salm-Barnes, Oswego, online wellness management
- Nathan Schultzkie, Oswego, technology management
- Lindsey Shampine, Altmar, adolescence education
- Geoffrey C. Sharkey, Oswego, business administration
- Margaret E. Simpson, Cleveland, public relations
- Cassandra L. Slough, Oswego, cinema and screen studies, theatre
- Joshua L. Smith, Phoenix, computer science, philosophy
- Katelynn N. Spaulding, Mexico, graphic design
- Samuel E. Spaulding, Oswego, adolescence education, English
- Nicholas Staring, Phoenix, journalism
- Patricia Stephenson, Pennellville, psychology
- Christopher T. Sugar, Oswego, political science
- Karissa R. Sumell, Parish, geology
- Jennifer E. Swanson, Oswego, human development
- Codie S. Thresher, Altmar, adolescence education
- Spencer Timmons, Hannibal, history
- Laura J. Torres, Pulaski, biology
- Mikayla A. Trapasso, Oswego, art
- Haylee Wade, Constantia, childhood education
- Nicole M. Wakefield, Fulton, criminal justice
- Hannah R. Wakeman, Mexico, childhood education
- Courtney D. Weaver, Fulton, anthropology
- Christine E. Weber, Fulton, French
- Halle N. Wells, Oswego, human resource management
- Bradley M. Wiggins, Hannibal, political science
- Jessica M. Wiggins, Williamstown, studio art
- Kelsey Williams, Fulton, business administration, communication and social interaction
- Rebecca M. Williams, Constantia, criminal justice
- Jocelyn M. Zender, Williamstown, childhood education
For more information on SUNY Oswego and its academic offerings, visit oswego.edu.
