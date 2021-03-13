OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents among its high academic achievers with its Deans’ List for fall 2020.

Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits.



Honorees include:

Nathaniel Ahart, Oswego, cinema and screen studies

Arialees C. Alicea, Oswego, graphic design, Spanish

Gabriella P. Allen, Phoenix, childhood education

Marissa A. Allen, Fulton, childhood education

Rachael M. Allen, Fulton, criminal justice

Brittney N. Alton, Fulton, criminal justice

Joshua T. Arnold, Hannibal, psychology, human development

Samantha Austin, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Brianna Beedy, Fulton, art – illustration

Maddy Besaw, Central Square, human resource management

Riley A. Bolton, Mexico, applied mathematical economics

Nolan J. Bonnie, Fulton, communication and social interaction

Heather C. Bonter, Oswego, economics, language and international trade

Holly N. Bourgeois, Fulton, business administration, public relations

Joseph J. Brennan, Phoenix, public relations

Crystal Brooks, Oswego, wellness management

Elizabeth E. Brown, Fulton, biology

Alyssa Bundy, Oswego, business administration

Owen T. Calkins, Hannibal, creative writing, English

Hannah Carroll, Central Square, sociology, gender and women’s studies

Lenora M. Cedrone, Fulton, undeclared

Caleigh Chamberlain, Oswego, zoology

Spencer Chapman, Fulton, computer science

Harry Chen, Fulton, marketing

Charles R. Chiasson, Oswego, computer science

Emily E. Christensen, Oswego, sociology

Brianna J. Clark, Mexico, psychology

Mikayla L. Clark, Pennellville, geology

Nicholas Clark, Pennellville, broadcasting/MBA

Ashley E. Clement, Mexico, marketing

Stephanie M. Cole, Hannibal, psychology

Courtney M. Collins, Hastings, criminal justice

Adrianna M. Comins, New Haven, childhood education

Matthew Crary, Phoenix, history

Philip A. Cummings, Oswego, applied mathematics

Mika Cushing, Fulton, public relations

Lucas Deland, Oswego, zoology

Ceth Deloff, Hannibal, chemistry

Noah T. Dion, Sandy Creek, anthropology

Jason T. Dobek, Mexico, business administration

Khassan El Debek, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Cameron J. Endres, Oswego, criminal justice

Zulelma Felipe, Oswego, global and international studies

Katherine M. Fierro, Oswego, childhood education

Brooke G. Fralick, Oswego, online business administration

Savanah L. France, Hannibal, English

Evelyn Frederiksen, Oswego, art – illustration

Samantha R. Gardner, Oswego, wellness management

Benjamin T. Geiger, Oswego, accounting

Benjamin G. Gilmore, Oswego, adolescence education, mathematics

Haley Goodman, Martville, human development

William R. Gregory, Parish, biology

Jenna K. Haselbauer, Oswego, accounting

Atreyu D. Hawkins, Oswego, creative writing, English

Alison Hibbert, Oswego, art

Grace A. Hibbert, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, sociology

Clare T. Hook, Oswego, childhood education

Patrick Hull, Pulaski, cinema and screen studies

Aaron C. Internicola, Oswego, adolescence education

Rinaldo P. Iorizzo, Oswego, computer science

Victoria L. Izyk, Fulton, art

Jordan A. Jacquin, Oswego, teaching English to speakers of other languages

Christian Jasewicz, Oswego, human resource management

Tehya E. Johnson, Oswego, human development

Karly A. Kearns, Fulton, childhood education

Katelynn A. Kelsey, Oswego, childhood education

Alexander Kenney, Oswego, creative writing

Zachary M. Kingsley, Oswego, adolescence education, human development

Hunter Kinzie, Oswego, wellness management

Dannielle Kline, Fulton, computer science

Rachel J. Leotta, Oswego, theatre

Jessica Leppien, Pulaski, psychology

Alberta Lipinski, Oswego, graphic design

Brian T. Loomis, Parish, broadcasting and mass communication

Kendyl L. Lutz, Fulton, human development

Megan E. Maestri, Fulton, wellness management

Emma E. Magnarelli, Hannibal, childhood education

Bailey Maier, Oswego, studio art

Dylan T. Masterson, Fulton, electrical and computer engineering

Kathleen M. McGreevy, Oswego, theatre

Jenna M. McManus, Oswego, chemistry

Jessica S. Miller, Oswego, history, creative writing

Jared R. Mills, Oswego, theatre

Japheth A. Niles, Fulton, music

Samantha S. O’Neil, Oswego, psychology

Patricia E. Odonnell, Mexico, psychology

Arlo J. Olson, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Jolie E. Pelow, Mexico, criminal justice

Samantha M. Perkins, Fulton, adolescence education

Aaron K. Pernice, Oswego, political science

Brianna M. Pfeifer, Oswego, business administration

Wolfgang S. Pierce, Minetto, anthropology

Edward J. Pisacane, Oswego, creative writing

Briyonna Porterfield Johnson, Oswego, childhood education, English

Richard N. Potter, Richland, mathematics

Maria A. Przepiora, Oswego, adolescence education, theatre

Lance B. Race, Fulton, history

Madison Rahn, Oswego, childhood education

Connor J. Ransier, Mexico, business administration

Alexis Richer, Mexico, cinema and screen studies, public relations

Alyssa Root, Oswego, zoology

Jason Rosa, Oswego, business administration

Elizabeth Salm-Barnes, Oswego, online wellness management

Nathan Schultzkie, Oswego, technology management

Lindsey Shampine, Altmar, adolescence education

Geoffrey C. Sharkey, Oswego, business administration

Margaret E. Simpson, Cleveland, public relations

Cassandra L. Slough, Oswego, cinema and screen studies, theatre

Joshua L. Smith, Phoenix, computer science, philosophy

Katelynn N. Spaulding, Mexico, graphic design

Samuel E. Spaulding, Oswego, adolescence education, English

Nicholas Staring, Phoenix, journalism

Patricia Stephenson, Pennellville, psychology

Christopher T. Sugar, Oswego, political science

Karissa R. Sumell, Parish, geology

Jennifer E. Swanson, Oswego, human development

Codie S. Thresher, Altmar, adolescence education

Spencer Timmons, Hannibal, history

Laura J. Torres, Pulaski, biology

Mikayla A. Trapasso, Oswego, art

Haylee Wade, Constantia, childhood education

Nicole M. Wakefield, Fulton, criminal justice

Hannah R. Wakeman, Mexico, childhood education

Courtney D. Weaver, Fulton, anthropology

Christine E. Weber, Fulton, French

Halle N. Wells, Oswego, human resource management

Bradley M. Wiggins, Hannibal, political science

Jessica M. Wiggins, Williamstown, studio art

Kelsey Williams, Fulton, business administration, communication and social interaction

Rebecca M. Williams, Constantia, criminal justice

Jocelyn M. Zender, Williamstown, childhood education

