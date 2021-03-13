OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents among its highest academic achievers with its President’s List for fall 2020.
President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.
Honorees include:
- Jakob P. Ball, Oswego, undeclared
- Brianna Batchelor, Oswego, childhood education
- Brittany A. Bennett, Mexico, accounting
- Trevor L. Boni, Oswego, information science
- Alexandra N. Borowsky, Oswego, creative writing, communication and social interaction
- Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
- Amanda Cali, Oswego, human development, anthropology
- Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science
- Cassidy E. Carnes, Sandy Creek, psychology
- Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting
- Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science
- Elizabeth A. Choquette, Central Square, criminal justice
- Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science
- Alexis Cleveland, Mexico, graphic design
- Nathaniel L. Cronk, Altmar, human development
- Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education
- Ryan M. Czeck, Fulton, technology education
- Alexander M. Davies, Oswego, wellness management
- Caleb G. Davies, Pulaski, human resource management
- Grace E. DeLand, Oswego, business administration
- Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
- Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology
- Alexander R. Dombroski, Oswego, computer science
- Dominick A. Donabella, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
- Isabel M. Dunning, Oswego, history
- Nicole K. Evans, Altmar, political science, history
- Tyler J. Fleming, Hastings, biology
- Eric A. Ford, Oswego, business administration, risk management and insurance
- Mikala L. Fredette, Oswego, business administration
- Alecia M. Fuentes, Oswego, business administration
- Sunny Gauli, Oswego, accounting
- Rachel M. Godden, Oswego, psychology, public justice
- Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development
- Emma G. Grab, Fair Haven, childhood education
- Paris M. Graziano, Hastings, childhood education
- Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages
- Natalie A. Griffin, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, theatre
- Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice
- Maddison E. Haley, Central Square, childhood education
- Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management
- Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing
- David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics
- Chloe E. Hill, Hastings, cinema and screen studies
- Cheyenne Hotchkiss, Fulton, criminal justice
- Garrett R. House, Central Square, criminal justice
- Robert Jackowski, Fulton, marketing
- Susan E. James, Oswego, online wellness management
- Ryan M. Kearns, Central Square, chemistry
- Johnson Liu, Oswego, computer science
- Kelly A. Lizotte, Oswego, childhood education
- Brandi N. Maynes, Oswego, business administration
- Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theatre
- Erin E. Nicholson, Fulton, business administration
- Benjamin O. Pelow, Mexico, applied mathematics
- Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management
- Anton Porcari, Fulton, creative writing
- Hunter A. Pryor, Oswego, accounting
- Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology
- Taylor Quick, Hannibal, wellness management
- Haleigh A. Rahn, Oswego, childhood education
- Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, linguistics, French
- Alexa R. Ricci, Oswego, applied mathematical economics
- Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting
- Robert J. Salerno, Fulton, zoology
- Lauren C. Schmidt, Fulton, adolescence education, English
- Nathan E. Shaw, Fulton, accounting
- Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting
- Zachary T. Sheridan, Oswego, criminal justice
- Carson J. Smith, Oswego, business administration
- Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology
- Shannon Sutorius, Oswego, English
- Madalynn G. Swan, Oswego, childhood education
- Justin K. Thomas, Pennellville, marketing
- Carol A. Thompson, Oswego, English
- Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English
- Jasmyn I. Trumble, Altmar, psychology
- Nathan J. Tsutsumishita, Oswego, adolescence education
- Donald Tuffley, Central Square, business administration
- Melissa A. Valentine, Oswego, psychology
- Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art
- Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
- Erin A. Waloven, Mexico, childhood education
- Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
- Bailey Wills, Oswego, childhood education
- Bradley S. Wyman, Oswego, wellness management
- Qiujin Yuan, Oswego, computer science
