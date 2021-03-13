Local Residents On SUNY Oswego President’s List

March 13, 2021 Contributor
Photo of Sheldon Hall at SUNY Oswego provided by SUNY Oswego.
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents among its highest academic achievers with its President’s List for fall 2020. 
 
President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. 
 
Honorees include: 
  • Jakob P. Ball, Oswego, undeclared
  • Brianna Batchelor, Oswego, childhood education
  • Brittany A. Bennett, Mexico, accounting
  • Trevor L. Boni, Oswego, information science
  • Alexandra N. Borowsky, Oswego, creative writing, communication and social interaction
  • Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
  • Amanda Cali, Oswego, human development, anthropology
  • Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science
  • Cassidy E. Carnes, Sandy Creek, psychology
  • Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting
  • Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science
  • Elizabeth A. Choquette, Central Square, criminal justice
  • Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science
  • Alexis Cleveland, Mexico, graphic design
  • Nathaniel L. Cronk, Altmar, human development
  • Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education
  • Ryan M. Czeck, Fulton, technology education
  • Alexander M. Davies, Oswego, wellness management
  • Caleb G. Davies, Pulaski, human resource management
  • Grace E. DeLand, Oswego, business administration
  • Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
  • Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology
  • Alexander R. Dombroski, Oswego, computer science
  • Dominick A. Donabella, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
  • Isabel M. Dunning, Oswego, history
  • Nicole K. Evans, Altmar, political science, history
  • Tyler J. Fleming, Hastings, biology
  • Eric A. Ford, Oswego, business administration, risk management and insurance
  • Mikala L. Fredette, Oswego, business administration
  • Alecia M. Fuentes, Oswego, business administration
  • Sunny Gauli,  Oswego, accounting
  • Rachel M. Godden, Oswego, psychology, public justice
  • Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development
  • Emma G. Grab, Fair Haven, childhood education
  • Paris M. Graziano, Hastings, childhood education
  • Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages
  • Natalie A. Griffin, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, theatre
  • Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice
  • Maddison E. Haley, Central Square, childhood education
  • Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management
  • Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing
  • David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics
  • Chloe E. Hill, Hastings, cinema and screen studies
  • Cheyenne Hotchkiss, Fulton, criminal justice
  • Garrett R. House, Central Square, criminal justice
  • Robert Jackowski, Fulton, marketing
  • Susan E. James, Oswego, online wellness management
  • Ryan M. Kearns, Central Square, chemistry
  • Johnson Liu, Oswego, computer science
  • Kelly A. Lizotte, Oswego, childhood education
  • Brandi N. Maynes, Oswego, business administration
  • Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theatre
  • Erin E. Nicholson, Fulton, business administration
  • Benjamin O. Pelow, Mexico, applied mathematics
  • Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management
  • Anton Porcari, Fulton, creative writing
  • Hunter A. Pryor, Oswego, accounting
  • Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology
  • Taylor Quick, Hannibal, wellness management
  • Haleigh A. Rahn, Oswego, childhood education
  • Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, linguistics, French
  • Alexa R. Ricci, Oswego, applied mathematical economics
  • Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting
  • Robert J. Salerno, Fulton, zoology
  • Lauren C. Schmidt, Fulton, adolescence education, English
  • Nathan E. Shaw, Fulton, accounting
  • Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting
  • Zachary T. Sheridan, Oswego, criminal justice
  • Carson J. Smith, Oswego, business administration
  • Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology
  • Shannon Sutorius, Oswego, English
  • Madalynn G. Swan, Oswego, childhood education
  • Justin K. Thomas, Pennellville, marketing
  • Carol A. Thompson, Oswego, English
  • Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English
  • Jasmyn I. Trumble, Altmar, psychology
  • Nathan J. Tsutsumishita, Oswego, adolescence education
  • Donald Tuffley, Central Square, business administration
  • Melissa A. Valentine, Oswego, psychology
  • Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art
  • Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
  • Erin A. Waloven, Mexico, childhood education
  • Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
  • Bailey Wills, Oswego, childhood education
  • Bradley S. Wyman, Oswego, wellness management
  • Qiujin Yuan, Oswego, computer science
For more information on SUNY Oswego and its academic offerings, visit oswego.edu.

Print this entry