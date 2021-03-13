OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents among its highest academic achievers with its President’s List for fall 2020.

President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.

Honorees include:

Jakob P. Ball, Oswego, undeclared

Brianna Batchelor, Oswego, childhood education

Brittany A. Bennett, Mexico, accounting

Trevor L. Boni, Oswego, information science

Alexandra N. Borowsky, Oswego, creative writing, communication and social interaction

Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Amanda Cali, Oswego, human development, anthropology

Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science

Cassidy E. Carnes, Sandy Creek, psychology

Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting

Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science

Elizabeth A. Choquette, Central Square, criminal justice

Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science

Alexis Cleveland, Mexico, graphic design

Nathaniel L. Cronk, Altmar, human development

Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education

Ryan M. Czeck, Fulton, technology education

Alexander M. Davies, Oswego, wellness management

Caleb G. Davies, Pulaski, human resource management

Grace E. DeLand, Oswego, business administration

Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology

Alexander R. Dombroski, Oswego, computer science

Dominick A. Donabella, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Isabel M. Dunning, Oswego, history

Nicole K. Evans, Altmar, political science, history

Tyler J. Fleming, Hastings, biology

Eric A. Ford, Oswego, business administration, risk management and insurance

Mikala L. Fredette, Oswego, business administration

Alecia M. Fuentes, Oswego, business administration

Sunny Gauli, Oswego, accounting

Rachel M. Godden, Oswego, psychology, public justice

Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development

Emma G. Grab, Fair Haven, childhood education

Paris M. Graziano, Hastings, childhood education

Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages

Natalie A. Griffin, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, theatre

Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice

Maddison E. Haley, Central Square, childhood education

Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management

Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing

David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics

Chloe E. Hill, Hastings, cinema and screen studies

Cheyenne Hotchkiss, Fulton, criminal justice

Garrett R. House, Central Square, criminal justice

Robert Jackowski, Fulton, marketing

Susan E. James, Oswego, online wellness management

Ryan M. Kearns, Central Square, chemistry

Johnson Liu, Oswego, computer science

Kelly A. Lizotte, Oswego, childhood education

Brandi N. Maynes, Oswego, business administration

Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theatre

Erin E. Nicholson, Fulton, business administration

Benjamin O. Pelow, Mexico, applied mathematics

Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management

Anton Porcari, Fulton, creative writing

Hunter A. Pryor, Oswego, accounting

Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology

Taylor Quick, Hannibal, wellness management

Haleigh A. Rahn, Oswego, childhood education

Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, linguistics, French

Alexa R. Ricci, Oswego, applied mathematical economics

Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting

Robert J. Salerno, Fulton, zoology

Lauren C. Schmidt, Fulton, adolescence education, English

Nathan E. Shaw, Fulton, accounting

Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting

Zachary T. Sheridan, Oswego, criminal justice

Carson J. Smith, Oswego, business administration

Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology

Shannon Sutorius, Oswego, English

Madalynn G. Swan, Oswego, childhood education

Justin K. Thomas, Pennellville, marketing

Carol A. Thompson, Oswego, English

Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English

Jasmyn I. Trumble, Altmar, psychology

Nathan J. Tsutsumishita, Oswego, adolescence education

Donald Tuffley, Central Square, business administration

Melissa A. Valentine, Oswego, psychology

Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art

Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies

Erin A. Waloven, Mexico, childhood education

Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Bailey Wills, Oswego, childhood education

Bradley S. Wyman, Oswego, wellness management

Qiujin Yuan, Oswego, computer science For more information on SUNY Oswego and its academic offerings, visit oswego.edu

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...