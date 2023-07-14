CLINTON, NY – The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2023 semester:

Emily Hall of Phoenix (13135). Hall, a rising senior majoring in biochemistry, is a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy.

Lydia Mirabito of Fulton (13069). Mirabito, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of G.R. Bodley High School.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

